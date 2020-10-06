Breast Cancer Month: MASLOC Director screens thousands of Zongo women

Over 1,000 women in Asawasi and Ahwiaa Zongo have so far benefited from the exercise

Tons of Zongo women are benefiting from the breast cancer screening exercises across Zongo communities in the Ashanti Region in commemoration of the breast cancer awareness month across the globe.

Hajia Zeinab Sallaw, the Ashanti Regional Director of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), who is the brain behind the initiative is targeting not less than 3,000 Zongo women by the end of the exercise.



So far, over 1,000 women in Asawasi and Ahwiaa Zongo have benefited from the exercise and there are further plans to extend the initiative to Ejura and other Zongo communities.



Each beneficiary apart from being screened free of charge also takes home face masks and alcohol-based hand sanitizers.



The project is being put together by Hajia Sallaw in collaboration with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Health Caucus in Ashanti Region as part of the campaign strategies to canvass for votes for the NPP.

A team of doctors and nurses from the Breast Care Centre at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) are supervising the exercise.



Hajia Sallaw, who doubles as the Ashanti Regional Treasurer of the NPP said the initiative is her way of giving back to her people.



According to her, she owes the Zongo community the responsibility to promote their welfare as a government appointee, having lived in the Zongo all her life.



"Breast cancer is a disease killing a lot of women across the world and since October has been dedicated to create awareness we have decided to provide the opportunity for women in Zongos to check their status", she observed.