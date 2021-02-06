Bribery allegation U-turn: Muntaka examined in social media ‘witness box’

Muntaka Mubarak, Asawase MP and minority chief whip

Social media users, especially on Twitter, have reacted to reports on Saturday morning that Asawase constituency Member of Parliament, Mubarak Muntaka, has reacted to bribery allegations against an unnamed Supreme Court judge.

The widely shared retraction and apology elicited among others anger and dismay by citizens asking if the matter should be laid to rest just because the MP had issued a statement.



For others, it is a case of a category of people getting away with actions that others will most likely be severely punished for.



“Muntaka Mubarak should not be left off the hook on this one. You just can’t make such unsubstantiated and unscrupulous allegations on the Judiciary and the Supreme Court for that matter. We must weed this recklessness from our politics,” one user wrote.



“Muntaka is my guy but this is shameful. he swore they had evidence. this Parliament needs to reset,” another said.



Below are some Twitter reactions:

On Muntaka's retraction and apology on an alleged bribery involving a supreme court judge; a step in the right direction. However, sometimes in the heat of the moment, one must not just open their mouth without facts; absolutely unwarranted & irresponsible! #Newsfile @Joy997FM — Emmanuel Adjei Bekoe (@eadjeibekoe) February 6, 2021

They dragged Blakk Rasta to the Privileges Committee even when he apologised for his statements. This should not end there. I expect the Supreme Court to get the bottom of this. Is Muntaka apologising cos he found out the info was false or what? https://t.co/qMinHfTNN9 — Noel Travis ???????? (@Freshum) February 6, 2021

Asawase MP, Muntaka Mubarak, is gaining a very bad reputation for making unproven allegations against people. I remember his role in the 'Cash for Seat' and Boakye Agyarko Bribery saga, and now he's apologising for similar claims against the Supreme Court. It's shameful. pic.twitter.com/VHhaCXQsP4 — Afanyi Dadzie (@AfanyiDadzie) February 6, 2021

In any jurisdiction where INTEGRITY in politics counts, Muntaka Mubarak would have paid dearly for this lie. But this is Ghana, & so I won't be surprised if nothing happens to him for such irresponsible behaviour. It's high time we review this 'Honourable' title for some of them. pic.twitter.com/ZzlC6VGruT — Afanyi Dadzie (@AfanyiDadzie) February 6, 2021

The Bribe + Conduit + the Face. Muntaka is on his Throne ????. pic.twitter.com/S8BufqCvX1 — Ayawaso Chief Whip???????? (@AyeBoafo6) February 6, 2021

It's disappointing that Muntaka, MP, would rely on scanty info to launch such scathing allegations against the judiciary. Apology and retraction isn't enough.



He should be sanctioned or floodgate is opened for future abuse of the judiciary.#MuntakaBriberyAllegation — Mohammed Muntala (@MoMuntala) February 6, 2021

The Minority Chief Whip had earlier this year accused a Supreme Court judge of trying to influence the outcome of the Speakership elections for the 8th Parliament But his Saturday, February 6, 2021 statement noted, “I have reflected deeply and consulted broadly on the aftermath and disclosure I made in an interview on Joy News on January 10th 2021.

“The disclosure was made based on a report from a trusted colleague which was that she had been approached by a Supreme Court Judge seeking to entice her to vote for a particular candidate during the contest for the Speakership of Parliament,” portions of the statement added.



The statement added that based on good counsel, he will ‘let sleeping dogs lie’ and will consequently refrain from making any further public commentary on the matter.



On the heels of his comment, the Ghana Bar Association waded into the matter and called on him to substantiate the claims or retract it immediately.



Chief Justice Kwesi Annin-Yeboah in a statement issued through the Judicial Service said the apex court will conduct a probe into the allegations.