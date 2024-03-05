Bright Simons named 2024 Rockefeller Foundation Bellagio honouree

Bright Simons, a vice president of IMANI Africa

Bright Simons, a vice president of IMANI Africa, has been named a Bellagio honouree for 2024 by the Rockefeller Foundation.

Simons is one of the ten people from across the world who received the honour under the “reinventing capitalism” category for the difference they are making in their various fields.



The other Bellagio honourees for the “reinventing capitalism” category include renowned oceanographer Karen Sack, Nobel Laureate Joseph Stiglitz, renowned economist Mariana Mazzucato, and activist Nina Olson.



Simons and the other honourees announced are part of the first cohort of the 2024 Bellagio Centre Residents selected for a month-long residency programme in Bellagio, Italy.



The Chief Operating Officer at The Rockefeller Foundation, Natalye Paquin indicated that the Bellagio Centre has been hosting the best brains in the world for the past 60 years to come up with solutions to the challenges facing humanity.



“The Bellagio Centre has been privileged to host the world’s most innovative scholars, practitioners, and artists who are committed to the betterment of humanity for more than 60 years.



“As we prepare to welcome our remarkable 2024 residents, we invite others to apply for this extraordinary opportunity to think, work, and engage with a cross-section of bright minds in a setting that cultivates creativity and emphasizes social impact,” he is quoted to have said by rockefellerfoundation.org.

Since launching in 1959, the Bellagio residency program has welcomed more than 4,000 artists, policymakers, scholars, authors, practitioners, and scientists from 130 countries, including 100 recognized as Nobel Laureates.The residency offers participants a unique workspace in a remarkable setting and access to a global network of Bellagio Centre residents, all of whom have demonstrated a commitment to social impact.The 2024 Bellagio Centre Residency cohort includes an intentional focus on climate solutions, reinventing capitalism, and promoting well-being, which reflects The Rockefeller Foundation’s programmatic work and priorities. The residency cohort is also diverse: a majority of residents are women and nearly half come from the Global South.

