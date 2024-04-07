Scholarship secretariat rot: Ghana Police pick up some people – Franklin Cudjoe

The President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe

President for IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has drawn the attention of the Ghana Police Service to the rot at the Scholarship Secretariat.

According to him, the police must pick people up and get them investigated for shortchanging the country.



Franklin Cudjoe made this known in a post shared via social media.



“Is the Ghana Police listening to the horror stories about the Scholarship Secretariat? They need to pick up some people,” he said.



It will be recalled that the Fourth Estate released an investigation into the rot at the scholarship secretariat. According to the investigation, some “well-to-do” people in Ghana were given scholarships to study Masters programmes outside Ghana.

While some Ghanaians were unable to secure one scholarship, some individuals secured scholarships twice.



The scandal has led to several discussions on social media, with Ghanaians calling for things to change at the secretariat.



