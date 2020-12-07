Brigitte Dzogbenuku, PPP Presidential Candidate votes in Krowor

Brigitte Dzogbenuku, Presidential Candidate for PPP

Madam Brigitte Dzogbenuku, Presidential Candidate, and Progressive People's Party (PPP) on Monday cast her ballot at the Selim Crèche Nursery Polling Station at the Krowor Constituency.

The PPP Presidential Candidate described the process as smooth which she attributed to growth in the nation's democratic process.



She was optimistic that the PPP was going to win the Presidential race as well as get good number of Parliamentary Candidates Elected.

The polling station had in place all COVID-19 protocols and security personnel at post to ensure security.