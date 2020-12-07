Brigitte Dzogbenuku, PPP Presidential Candidate votes in Krowor

Mon, 7 Dec 2020 Source: GNA
Madam Brigitte Dzogbenuku, Presidential Candidate, and Progressive People's Party (PPP) on Monday cast her ballot at the Selim Crèche Nursery Polling Station at the Krowor Constituency.
The PPP Presidential Candidate described the process as smooth which she attributed to growth in the nation's democratic process.
She was optimistic that the PPP was going to win the Presidential race as well as get good number of Parliamentary Candidates Elected.
The polling station had in place all COVID-19 protocols and security personnel at post to ensure security.
Source: GNA
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
Related Articles:
- Report officers who misconduct themselves at polling centres – Regional Police Command
- Minority parties in Ghana are harmless – Peace Council on the snub
- 2020 Elections: Voters already forming queues with stones, motorbikes, other items
- Campaign Team of Fomena MP attacked
- 2020 elections: I’ll accept defeat and congratulate Mahama if I lose – Akufo-Addo assures
- Read all related articles