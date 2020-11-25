‘Brilliant’ Adongo one of NDC’s best MPs, re-elect him – Mahama

MP for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo with former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has extolled the Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central Constituency, Mr Isaac Adongo for his distinction in matters of finance and economics.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, during his campaign tour of the Upper East Region, described the Bolgatanga Central MP, who is seeking re-election in the December polls, as one of “the best MPs” the party currently has.



“I want to introduce to you our parliamentary candidate. He is one of the best MPs in our party. Isaac Adongo is a master when it comes to finance and economics,” Mr Mahama said.



He, therefore, admonished the constituents to vote for Mr Adongo in the December polls.



Mr Adongo was the author of the highly-criticised opinion piece he shared on the controversial Agyapa deal.

The presidential candidate of the NDC, subsequently shared the opinion piece on his official Facebook page.



The former president was confronted for sharing the piece because it was “in bad taste”.



But justifying his decision, Mr Mahama told TV XYZ in one of his interviews that: “I shared an opinion piece by one of our brilliant MP’s Isaac Adongo”.