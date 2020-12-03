Bring your troops to my constituency if you are a man - Ken Agyapong dares Akamba

Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has dared the National Democratic Congress to allow their trained troops in his constituency and see if any of them will survive.

He disclosed that information available to him suggests that the NDC have allegedly trained “tough men” to cause mayhem on election day so the process will be cancelled.



He further alleged without evidence that the National Organiser of the NDC, Joseph Akamba is behind this “diabolic plot.”



Mr Agyapong, however, dared him to allow any troops in his constituency on the election and see if any of their plots will work out as he is ready for them in a “Rambo style.”



Speaking on NET2 TV National Agenda he said “… I have a document on NDC’s meeting they have held for their diabolic mission. They (the NDC) have decided that they will make sure that all those they have trained will clash with the police and soldiers so that when they have created some confusion, they will cancel the elections. I have it here and it keeps coming up. All the intelligence I pick at every time the National Organizer of the NDC Joseph Akamba is always planning something diabolic, himself and Baba Jamal.”



“… I want them to know that they are not important than anybody, on Monday (December 7) am waiting to see them in my constituency. Akamba should bring those ‘guys’ who were captured shooting. I mean your tough guys and see if any of them will return. I dare Akamba if he is a man he should bring his troops and he should see if any of them will survive,” he said.

He added that they (NPP) are monitoring all those who have vowed to cause chaos on Election Day and they are ever ready to face anybody who is set to bring instability in the country.



Meanwhile the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh has urged electorates not to loiter around the polling stations during the December 7 polls.



In an interview with Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme, the IGP stated that every Ghanaian who goes to cast his or her vote should immediately return home after exercising their franchise.



According to him, the security agencies have been charged to ensure peace at the various polling stations, hence they will not deal lightly with any person who attempts to cause mayhem.