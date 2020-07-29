General News

Bringing NDC back will only mean severe economic hardship – Boako tells Ghanaians

Dr. Gideon Boako, Economist and Spokesperson for the Vice President

Spokesperson to Vice President, Dr Mahumudu Bawumia has opined Ghanaians will only end up going into severe economic hardship should they vote for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to Dr. Gideon Boako, the Ghanaian electorate, while considering their choice ahead of the 2020 December polls, should cast their minds back to the abysmal performance under the John Mahama-led administration.



Speaking on CitiFM’s Eye Witness segment Tuesday, the Spokesperson to the Vice President said; “For five years, Ghanaians were subjected to ‘dumsor.’ For five years, Ghanaians lived in darkness. No one can tell me that it was just when President Akufo-Addo became President and then we had excess capacity overnight and therefore the lights are on. We are only trying to be the man who is trying to apply the soothing balm in the midst of excruciating pain. Every Ghanaian knows that the ‘dumsor’ they were plunged into was as a result of the mismanagement and incompetence of the economy.”



Gideon Boako however advised the Ghanaian electorate to give the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) another term in the December 2020 polls to continue its good mandate of transforming the country under what he calls a good and sound leadership.

“The new leadership that is committed to providing enough electricity to the people has injected enough capital into electricity management and brought in some level of efficiency. Ghanaians are seeing the results. The NDC must admit that Ghanaians voted for change, and indeed they have seen the change in their lives and it is important the team that has brought massive change overnight to Ghanaians is given the chance to continue the good work they are doing,” he added.



Meanwhile, Ghanaians will on December 7, 2020 go to the polls to elect a President as part of a four-year constitutional mandate in a general election.



The likely to be keen contest will see John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) contend against Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the current President of the Republic and flagbearer for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

