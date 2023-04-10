Bryan Acheampong was encouraging our supporters who felt intimidated by NDC – NPP

General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Kodua Frimpong

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has defended the “NPP will remain in government at all cost” statement made by the party’s Member of Parliament (MP) for Abetifi, Bryan Acheampong.

According to the NPP, the statement made by Brian Acheampong is being misconstrued by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for political gains.



In a statement issued by its general secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua, the NPP said that Bryan Acheampong, the Minister for Food and Agriculture, was only responding to threats of violence during the 2024 election by persons in the NDC including the party’s presumptive flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.



It added the Abetifi MP was only giving encouragement to the party's supporters who have now become intimated by the constant threat of violence by NDC members.



“It was in response to these myriad of reckless and treasonable comments from the NDC that Hon. Bryan Acheampong gave encouragement to supporters of the NPP, who may feel intimated by the many threats coming from the NDC, that, under no circumstance should they feel intimated because the NPP has men of courage who can rise to the defence of our democracy and the 1992 Constitution of the Republic as enshrined in Article 3 of the Constitution.



“Hon. Bryan, thereupon, proceeded to give NPP supporters a firm assurance that the Party (NPP) will not lose the 2024 general elections and hand power to the NDC but will do everything to retain power.



“Considering the steps being taken by the Akufo-Addo-led government to tackling Ghana's socioeconomic challenges, which have begun bearing positive dividends, and also by the conduct of the NPP since the advent of the Fourth Republic, Bryan Acheampong's comment can only be interpreted to mean that the NPP, just as it has done in the past, is determined to do everything legally possible to win the 2024 general elections. The NPP's track record of winning elections through free, fair, and transparent means is not in doubt at all,” parts of the statement read.

The NPP also described a statement issued by the NDC regarding the remarks made by Bryan Acheampong as “ill-founded, hypocritical, illogical and baseless”.



“The NPP considers the NDC's attack on Bryan Acheampong not only unwarranted but also attention-seeking with an ill attempt to emotionally blackmail Ghanaians to court their support,” it added.



What Bryan Acheampong said:



Bryan Acheampong, after a walk dubbed “Walk to Build A Better Ghana” with a multitude of New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters at Mpreaso-Kwahu in the Eastern Region on Saturday, April 8, 2023, stated that the ruling NPP will never hand over power to the opposition NDC in 2025.



He cautioned that the NPP will show the NDC that they have the “men” should they try to use threats and violence in the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.



“NDC party will collapse. If the NDC dares to use threats, violence, and foolishness in the 2024 election, we will let them know we have the men. We will show them that we have the men.

“We have the men. It will never happen that we, the NPP, will stand on a platform to hand over power to the NDC. It will never happen! We will make sure NPP remain in government at all cost,” Acheampong, who is also the MP for Abetifi, said.



