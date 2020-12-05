Buffer Stock CEO involved in accident, 5 seriously injured

CEO of National Food Buffer Stock Company Hanan Abdul-Wahab

Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of National Food Buffer Stock Company Hanan Abdul-Wahab has been involved in an accident.

MyNewsGh.com sources confirmed that it occurred at Bazua on the Bolgatanga-Bawku road while he was on his way to finalizing campaign activities in the area.



It is gathered that his vehicle in an attempt to dodge a stray donkey on the highway, run into another vehicle that was ahead resulting in a collision.

About 5 persons including Hanan Abdul-Wahab who suffered various degrees of injuries have been rushed to the Bawku Hospital for treatment.