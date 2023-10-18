Bugri Naabu connived with Dampare to set us up – COP Alex Mensah

IGP George Akuffo Dampare, Bugri Naabu and COP George Alex Mensah (rtd)

Retired Commissioner of the Ghana Police Service, COP George Alex Mensah has restated his allegation that Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare was directly involved in a plot that 'caught' him and some senior police officers on tape.

According to COP Mensah, former Northern Regional chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Bugri Naabu who has since admitted to recording his meeting with him and others collaborated with Dr Dampare to record them.



“Of course there is an objective and that is why I told the committee that if they want the real, actual recording they should call the IGP. I said it at the committee because he knew something about it. He and Bugri Naabu set it up,” he told Evans Mensah in a recent interview on Joynews.



In the said audio which has since become the subject of a seven-member parliamentary committee investigation, COP Mensah and two other police officers are accused of seeking to court political support for the removal of the IGP.



While pushing for COP Mensah as the ideal replacement for Dr Dampare, the officers touted him as true supporter and member of the ruling New Patriotic Party who will help the party advance its agenda of maintaining power in 2024.



They further called the competence of Dr Dampare into question while accusing him of being an ally of the opposition National Democratic Congress.

Bugri Naabu appearing before parliament’s committee testified that he personally recorded the tape as evidence presented to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



However according to COP Mensah, the entire recording was masterminded by the IGP who is the actual beneficiary of the leaked tape.



“He and somebody plotted and put that recording machine there and called us; called us and invited us to come because he knew he has plotted that thing there… yes, he set it up. He set us up, that is what he did.



“I don’t know [his intention] he must say it. He did it in connivance with somebody,” he stated.



GA/SARA

