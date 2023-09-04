Bugri Naabu said he recommended Dampare to Akufo-Addo – Supt. Asare

IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare (right) and Chief Bugri Naabu

Superintendent George L. Asare, one of the senior police officers in the leaked tape of an alleged plot to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, took his turn at the public hearing by parliament on the matter.

According to him, the former Northern Regional Chairman of the NPP, Bugri Naabu, who has admitted to recording the tape, invited him and the other police officer captured in the video, COP George Mensah, to his office.



He said that Bugri Naabu told them that he was the one who recommended Dr Dampare to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as IGP.



He added that the former New Patriotic Party (NPP) regional chairman, who is also a chief, told them that the government was working to replace the IGP and that they needed replacements for him.



“It was Chief Bugri Naabu who invited me to his office and the records are there… the meeting that we had with Chief Bugri Naabu had nothing to do with politics.



“When I got there the meeting had already ended and from my deductions, I saw that Chief Burgi Naabu wanted to tell us there is going to be possible changes in the top hierarchy of our work (the IGP position) and that it could be possible that the commissioner would get the nod," he said

He also said that “… in the course of our conversation, he did indicate that he recommended the current IGP to the President”.



Background:



A leaked audio recording, allegedly involving a Police Commissioner and a politician discussing a plot to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare, has ignited public outrage.



In the said video, a Police Commissioner, who described himself as Mensa, was heard with Bugri Naabu, plotting the removal of IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare over fears he will be too firm in the 2024 elections. The Police Commissioner, who is said to be retiring, is heard telling the politician that the IGP is too firm and will not allow machinations in next year’s polls if he is not removed. He further notes that the nature of security the IGP provided during the Assin North by-election shows he will not allow any rigging in the polls.



“This IGP won’t help us. He won’t, he wants everything to be done fairly and we don’t win elections that way. If we don’t remove him, we can’t break the 8, in politics we need machinations and this IGP won’t allow that,” the Police Commissioner is heard saying.

The Parliament of Ghana has set up a 7-member committee to conduct a probe into the leaked tape after calls by the NDC Members of Parliament.



Proponents of the government have however stated that the allegations in the said tape should not be taken seriously because the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has no plans to change IGP Dr Geroge Akuffo Dampare.



