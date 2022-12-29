0
Build shelters for the aged – PNC to government

PNC Vulnerable The PNC says it will prioritise the vulnerable in society when it comes into government

Thu, 29 Dec 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The People’s National Convention (PNC) has bemoaned the number of women still being accused of witchcraft and thrown into witch camps, mostly in the northern part of the country.

According to the PNC, it will prioritise the vulnerable in society when it comes to power.

A statement issued by the party, signed by its General Secretary, Janet Nabla on Wednesday, 28 December 2022 noted that: “Most of these women who are unlucky are usually beaten and in some instances killed by their accusers all in the belief that, they saw these vulnerable old women in their dreams.

“The reality and the unfairness in this practice is that majority of the women who are usually regarded as witches are usually poor or have no relatives to support them.”

The PNC encouraged government “to put up old people's homes in the 16 regions to give comfort to elderly people who have no family or relatives to cater for them during their old age.”

The Party also suggested that government cuts down “on wastage such as, stop giving ex gratia every four years to Members of Parliament and put Article 71 office holders on economically feasible retirement plan amongst several others, we could channel these excess funds into giving our vulnerable elders a comfortable life during their old age.”

The party reminded Ghanaians that Christmas is a season for sharing and called on both the rich and the poor to “share”.

