Build your delivery tracker; let's interrogate it - Bawumia to NDC

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana

The infrastructure debate between the opposition NDC and the governing NPP seems not to be going away anytime soon, as the vice-president has dared the opposition party to also set up a website to showcase what they did while in government.

Speaking on Accra-based Peace FM, Dr Bawumia who was responding to claims by the opposition party that twenty-six of the projects out of the over 17,000 listed during the town-hall meeting last week are non-existent.



He said though there might have been some errors regarding some projects, the initiative only shows how transparent this government is.



He said “this website, it’s the only country in Africa that has it. That you can go and check and see what the government is doing for you. And it has not happened before in our country.”

“Now, the NDC they should go and put a similar website together.”



He went on “you don’t need to be in power. They are not in power but they can tell us they have done 2,000 this 2,000 that. They have the data. I’m challenging them to just put this on the website then we can interrogate this data district by district. They cannot do it, because a lot of the projects they talked about, do not exist. I challenge them to do it.”



“it’s good to criticize but its more important to also show what you have done. They can’t show what they have done at this level of detail. They haven’t been able to. Maybe they can take the next two weeks, they should put it out so that we can also interrogate.”

