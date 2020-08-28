General News

Building Interchanges without critical thinking could worsen traffic congestion - Minister

Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah

Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah has given excuses as to why the four interchanges promised the people in the region by the government almost three years ago have not been fulfilled.

“Assessing the situation, we realize that if we start the construction of an interchange at Angloga Junction and one at Suame Roundabout, the traffic situation will worsen,” the Minister explained in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



According to Hon. Simon Osei-Mensah, all promises to build the four interchanges and to fix deteriorating roads in the Kumasi metropolis will be honoured however, critical thinking must be put in play. If you do a good thing at a bad time, it becomes bad thing”, Ashanti Regional Minister pointed out.



The Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako Atta, more than a year ago said the government is set to build four new standard interchanges in Kumasi to drastically reduce vehicular traffic in the Ashanti regional capital.

The project according to the minister will take place at Suame Roundabout, Anloga junction (Oforikrom), Bekwai roundabout and airport roundabout.



He disclosed that the government has 156 different road projects currently ongoing in the Region.



Adding that ring road will be constructed to ease movement for people travelling from Accra to the North and vice versa, who do not have anything to do in Kumasi.

