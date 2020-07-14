General News

Builsa South DCE busing 'strangers' to registration centres - NDC alleges

File Photo

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Builsa South constituency is alleging that the District Chief Executive (DCE) has admitted of busing ‘stranger’s to the area to register despite it being illegal.

According to the party, but for their resistance and vigilance the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the area would have imported people from the Ashanti Region to the area to register, Today can report.



It is their claim that the NPP as part of its agenda to ensure the defeat of some minority Members of Parliament (MPs) including the incumbent MP of Builsa South , Hon. Dr Clement Apaak, in the December 7 polls, the party, according to our sources was busing people from different paces to their opponents’ constituencies to register.



The umbrella family says luck eluded them [NPP] when on Saturday, July 11, 2020 the Builsa South NPP was prevented from allowing some people who were not from the constituency to register.



The ’strangers’ were alleged to have been transported from Kumasi in the Ashanti Region to the Builsa South constituency.



However, the Builsa South constituency chairman of the NDC, Caesar Akinkang and his men stopped them from registering at the Kasiesa polling centre.

Although the NDC men were met with resistance from the NPP led by its parliamentary candidate who is also the District Chief Executive (DCE), Hon. Daniel Kwame Gariba, the NDC members stood on their grounds and sent the people away.



According to him, “ they don’t come from this place. We saw them in this Bolgatanga-Builsa South bound vehicle, but they speak Twi fluently and that is why we believe they are from Ashanti Region”



He indicated that the DCE pleaded with them to allow the people to register while the NDC filled the challenge form “but we rejected it”



Mr Akinkang pointed out that, the NDC in the constituency would not allow any stranger to register, and would also resist any attempt by the NPP to smuggle people to the constituency.



The NDC further claims that the DCE has admitted he had plans of busing people to the registration centre to have them register.

The NDC is claiming that Mr. Daniel Kwame Gariba was bold enough to say on social media, after his plot was uncovered that, “Laughable, they all registered except 3 and they will all register definitely”.



The response from the DCE on social media generated reactions where some persons asked if by his comment he was admitting he bused people to come and register in the area.









