Bukom Banku physically attacked in Odododiodio scuffle on election day

Popular Ghanaian boxer, Brimah Kamako popularly known as Bukom Banku was physically attacked in a scuffle between the National Democratic Congress and the New Patriotic Party in the Odododiodio Constituency on Monday night.

Bukom Banku, who is known to be a staunch supporter of the NDC, was injured on his left arm during a fight that erupted between the two political factions.



The clash between the two factions led to the firing of gunshots which resulted in the arrest of the incumbent Member of Parliament, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye that night.



The former Sports Minister is alleged to have masterminded the fracas in the constituency.



In a video which has gone viral on social media, nurses are seen stitching the open wound of Bukom Banku.

Although one of the nurses attending to the boxer called to an end of the clashes, Bukom Banku insisted in the video that there would be more casualties in the constituency as a result of the clashes.



“People will die in Odododiodio more than any constituency. Three people died yesterday, so more will die,” Bukom Banku said in the video.



Graphic Video



