Burglars break into MP's house, steal perfumes

Member of Parliament of Gomoa East, Desmond De-Graft Kwasi Paitoo

Suspected burglars broke into the residence of the Member of Parliament of Gomoa East, Desmond De-Graft Kwasi Paitoo on March 25, 2021.

The MP said he woke up this morning, March 26, only to discover that the burglars had entered his residence.



According to him, the burglars cut his burglar-proof window, entered the house but could not steal anything valuable from the residence.



However, they broke into his car and stole perfumes he had bought on his way from Parliament yesterday.

The MP indicated that he has never witnessed this form of incident for the seven years of staying in the area.



He wondered why people have targeted him after assuming office as an MP.



He admonished the police to interrogate the matter and bring the offenders to book.