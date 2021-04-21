Burning of diapers may 'spiritually' cause epilepsy in children - Dr. Kwaku Sarbah

Epilepsy is a chronic condition that affects the brain and causes frequent seizures

Chief Executive Officer for Sabash Herbal Centre, Dr. Kwaku Sarbah has revealed certain spiritual causes of epilepsy, which may include improper ways of diaper disposal.

According to him, smoke from burnt diapers can be used by spiritual entities in transferring the chronic illness, epilepsy unto a child.



"There are certain women, rather than disposing off diapers of their babies at the refuse dump sites, they prefer to burn the diaper together with the faeces and urine of their children. The smoke of such diapers may be used by spiritual entities against that child by transferring epilepsy to him or her”.



He added that water used in bathing when thrown on street paths can also be used in transferring epilepsy to children.



He however advised Ghanaians to change their perception regarding traditional healing and come to embrace it.



"If we (Ghanaians) can let go of the negative perception about traditional healing being related to idolatry practice, I believe that Ghana will be sickness free.”

Seizures are bursts of electrical activity in the brain that temporarily affect how it works. They can cause a wide range of symptoms.



Epilepsy can start at any age, but usually starts either in childhood or in people over 60. It’s often lifelong, but can sometimes get slowly better over time.



Seizures can affect people in different ways, depending on which part of the brain is involved. Possible symptoms of seizure may include uncontrollable jerking and shaking, losing awareness and staring blankly into space, becoming stiff, strange sensations, such as a “rising” feeling in the tummy, unusual smells or tastes, and collapsing. Sometimes you might pass out and not remember what happened.



However, in Africa, it is believed that epilepsy can be transferred spiritually and thus must be treated in such ways.