Bus transporting NDC delegates from Accra involved in accident at Doli

Mon, 19 Dec 2022 Source: classfmonline.com
A bus carrying delegates of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been involved in an accident.
The VIP branded bus, was transporting delegates from the just-ended Delegates Congress, in Accra to Wa, in the Upper West Region, on Sunday, 18 December 2022.
Class FM’s Savannah Regional Correspondent Zion Abdul Raouf reported that, according to eyewitnesses, upon reaching Doli, a farming community near Bole, in the Savannah Region, the bus somersaulted.
There were however, no casualties.
Source: classfmonline.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- 2024 Elections: We’ll sacrifice our lives for victory - Asiedu Nketiah warns
- Asiedu Nketiah would’ve lost if he contested General Secretary position again – Inusah Fuseini
- Watch how some NDC delegates went haywire when Asiedu Nketiah went to voting area
- NDC needs fearless, courageous leaders to match NPP boot for boot – Ashiamah
- JDM is our best candidate for 2024, Greater Accra will vote for him – Chair
- Read all related articles