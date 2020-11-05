Busia's family supports Wenchi NPP

Source: Fred Baimbill Johnson, Contributor

The family of the late Dr. Kofi Abrefa Busia, Prime Minister of Ghana in the Second Republic, has presented assorted items to support the New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s campaign activities in the Wenchi constituency, Bono region.

The items included 450 branded round neck and polo shirts, a motorbike, and 10 bicycles.



Ghana’s Ambassadors to Denmark and Brazil, Excellencies Amerley Ollennu Awua-Asamoa and Abena Pokua Adompim Busia, donated the items on behalf of the family.



They congratulated executives and members of the party in the constituency for their dedication and expressed the belief that the NPP will record an overwhelming victory in the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections.



Receiving the items on behalf of the Member of Parliament and party’s candidate Prof. Gyan Baffour, the Wenchi Constituency NPP chairman, Yaw Gyan was elated at the gesture by the Busia family and called on other indigenes, who believe in the ideologies of the NPP to support the party.

“This presentation by the family of our Founding Father is an endorsement of the good work being done by the party in this constituency. We hope that this will motivate others to follow suit and offer more support,” he said.



The Chairman promised that all the items would be used for the benefit of the party to ensure a resounding victory in the December elections.



Also present at the presentation ceremony were the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Wenchi, Dr. Prince Kwakye Afriyie, and NPP constituency executives.



The Busia family promised more support for the party in the constituency.

