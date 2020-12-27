Businessman Ibrahim Mahama displays his Mercedes GTS AMG sports car

Businessman Ibrahim Mahama is not only good on jungle motorbikes but very splendid with displays on vehicles if the current video sighted by MyNewsGh.com is anything to go by.

The younger brother of former President John Dramani Mahama who has a taste of luxurious sports cars as well as motorbikes is seen displaying with a 2016 model of Mercedes Benz GTS AMG Sports car said to be estimated at $150,000



It is gathered that this was done by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Engineers and Planners at his offices near Gold House to usher in the Christmas as well as Boxing Day



In the less than one minute video, Mr. Ibrahim Mahama is seen doing 360 degrees turn with the vehicle sparking what could pass for smoke as though he was in a racing competition at Formula One which is the highest class of international auto racing for single-seater racing cars sanctioned by the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile.

His latest display did not only leave onlookers in shock considering the limited space in the yard with which he proved his competencies behind the steering wheel, it left a number of them in fear as they were seen moving gingerly at the edges.



It is common knowledge that Ibrahim Mahama occasionally hits town on his motorbikes with neighbours to display what has become one of the common occurrences within Ghana’s capital.



