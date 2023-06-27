21
By-election: Gyakye Quayson mobbed by supporters at Assin North polling station

Quayson Gyakye James James Gyakye Quayson, the Assin North parliamentary candidate for NDC

Tue, 27 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Embattled Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson arrived at the grounds of the voting at Assin Bereku to a rousing welcome by National Democratic Congress (NDC) executives and enthusiasts.

Gyakye Quayson was mobbed by supporters of the National Democratic Congress when he arrived to cast his vote at Assin North.

The lawmaker who arrived at around 10:20 am was clad in white attire and accompanied by some key members of the NDC including National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah and others.

Mr Quayson was also flanked by security personnel from the NDC and the Ghana Police Service.

The keenly contested race for the Assin North seat is between the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate, Charles Opoku and James Gyakye Quayson of the NDC whose seat in parliament has been in contention following nationality claims after he was voted as MP back in 2020.

Meanwhile, a new poll conducted by the Global InfoAnalytics has revealed that Charles Opoku, holds a slim advantage over James Gyakye Quayson in Tuesday's by-election.

The poll which was conducted ahead of the by-election showed that some 45.6 percent of respondents expressed their desire to vote for James Gyakye Quayson, while 46.7 percent declared their intention to vote for Charles Opoku.

It further showed that some 6.9 percent of respondents remain undecided about the candidate to vote for who. This could prove pivotal in determining the final outcome of the election according to Global InfoAnalytics.

MA/WA

