C.E.O of Human Rights Reporters Ghana survives near fatal accident

Mr. Joseph Kobla Wemakor survived a ghastly accident between the Dabala Market and Dabala junction

Source: Wisdom Eli Kojo Hammond

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Human Rights Reporters Ghana (HRRG), Joseph Kobla Wemakor has survived a fatal accident on the Accra – Dabala road on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

He was traveling in a Ford sprinter bus (short body) with registration number AS 1106-15.



Seven (7) passengers including Mr. Wemakor were rushed to the Sogakope District Hospital where they were treated at the Emergency Unit.



According to sources, the ghastly accident occurred between the Dabala Market and Dabala junction on route to the Volta Region.



Passengers onboard disclosed that the driver who was overspeeding overtook a bus a few meters to the Dabala fuel station and collided with a stationed tipper truck.



Narrating the ordeal while in pain, The Human Rights Reporters Ghana (HRRG) boss said: “while maneuvering the right-hand side of the road in a wrongful overtaking their vehicle came face to face with the tipper truck which was parked on the shoulder of the road”.

“The truck had no warning triangle and since the Ford bus driver was driving at a top speed he all of a sudden ran into the truck with lightning speed”.



“The sad reality is that the driver said his insurance has died long ago so no insurance cover to take care of our medical bills”, he laments.



Although no death was recorded, the survivors sustained various degrees of life-threatening injuries.



Senam Confidence Nukunu, one of the survivors is also said to be currently battling with his life while on admission at the Trafalgar Hospital (Ho) after a check from doctors proved that he had developed a crack on his pelvic bone.



The Human Rights Reporters Ghana (HRRG) boss is equally said to be currently receiving care at an undisclosed location after being discharged from the hospital.