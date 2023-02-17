C/R: Fake Chief granted GH₵6K bail over fraud

Nana Okromansa Ofosu Amoah IV

The Abura Dunkwa Circuit Court in the Central Region has granted a GHC6,000 bail to a self-acclaimed Chief of Abura Dunkwa, Nana Okromansa Ofosu Amoah IV for defrauding three persons.

The suspect is said to have assured the complaints that he had links in the security services and will get them recruited into the Ghana Armed Forces, Ghana Ambulance Service and Ghana Police Service.



He managed to convince the victims Julius Adepa, Doris Owusu and Owusu Ansah all unemployed who then paid him 5400 Ghana Cedis.



But the suspect after defrauding the victims went into hiding.

He, however, was spotted on January 4, 2023 and was reported to the Abura Dunkwa Police who effected his arrest.



The Suspect who’s not a gazetted Chief was sent to the Abura Dunkwa Circuit Court and remanded into Police Custody at the Cape Coast Ankaful Prisons.



He was later granted bail and is to reappear before the law court on March 9, 2023 to continue the trial.