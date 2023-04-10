0
C/R: Running water sweeps away boy, 12, at Cape Coast

D67122d0 7b8c 11ed 90a7 556e529f9f89 Floods.png File photo

Mon, 10 Apr 2023 Source: kasapafmonline.com

A twelve-year-old boy has met his untimely death after heavy running water swept him away and dumped him into river Kakum at Esuekyir, a suburb of Cape Coast in the Central Region.

Information gathered by Kasapa News, Yaw Boagyan indicates that the deceased who was playing in the heavy rain accidentally fell into a gutter full of water on Saturday, May 8, 2023 afternoon which swept him away.

It took several hours before he was retrieved from the river after libation was poured.

Reports say, the family members thought the deceased had gone to his mother’s house until they realized that he had been washed away by the running water.

The body has been deposited at the mortuary for autopsy and Preservation.

Meanwhile, police have commenced investigation into to the matter.

