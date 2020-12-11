CBOD congratulates energy sector MPs-elect

CBOD has congratulated energy sector players who won their seats

Source: Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors

The Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors (CBOD) wishes to congratulate all the key energy sector players who have won seats or retained their parliamentary seats in the recently concluded elections.

At least seven men and a woman who are influential in Ghana’s energy sector will be Members of Parliament when the new legislative assembly is sworn-in on January 7, 2021.



They include Energy Minister, Peter Amewu (Hohoe), deputy energy minister, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam (Karaga), and former Energy Minister, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah (Ellembele). The rest are Joseph Cudjoe (Effia), Minority Spokesman on Energy, John Jinapor (Yapei Kusawgu) and former Power Minister, Dr. Kwabena Donkor (Pru East). Others are the Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Hassan Tampuli (Gushegu), a member of the NPA Board, Ama Pomaa Boateng (Juaben) and deputy energy minister, William Owuraku Aidoo (Afigya Kwabre South).



“These are some of the best brains we have in the energy sector in Ghana today,” the Chief Executive of CBOD, Senyo Hosi, said in a statement.

“It is our hope and expectation that their presence in parliament will enrich debates on the energy sector and lead to the formulation of proactive policies that will ensure continuous energy supply in a sustainable, environmentally-friendly and economically efficient manner to promote the industrialisation agenda we all aspire to.”



Mr. Hosi commended the MPs-elect for the manner they conducted themselves in the campaigning leading up to the election and assured of CBOD’s readiness to engage positively with them in developing and implementing policies that will boost the energy sector.

Source: Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors