Wed, 9 Sep 2020

CEO of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital tests positive for coronavirus

Dr Oheneba Owusu Danso CEO of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Oheneba Owusu-Danso

The CEO of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Oheneba Owusu-Danso, has reportedly contracted the novel Coronavirus.

According to a report by Citinewsroom, he is currently on admission at a special ward of the health facility.

The Hospital is yet to officially confirm, but a source at the facility is said to have confirmed that he’s responding to treatment.

Mr. Owusu-Danso has been widely praised for his commitment to fighting COVID-19 in the Ashanti region.

He led the setting up of a COVID-19 testing laboratory in a bid to aid in the operations of existing ones.

Meanwhile, more than 200 health workers at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital who tested positive for COVID-19 have all recovered.

Majority of the health workers have also returned to work after successfully recovering from respiratory disease.

Ghana’s confirmed COVID-19 case currently count stands at 45,012, but the number of active cases is 831.

Recoveries and discharged persons are 43,898 while 283 have died, the Ghana Health Service said.

