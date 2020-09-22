Patients stranded at Ashanti Region hospitals over nurses’ strike

Some stranded patients at a health facility

The strike declared by the Ghana Registered Nursing and Midwives Association (GRNMA) has been in full force in government hospitals across the country.

The industrial action has left patients stranded in the majority of government hospitals in the Ashanti Region.



Pure Fm’s Osei Kwadwo who visited some hospitals in Ashanti Region reports that some health centers such as Asuofua Health Centre and Ahenema Kokoben Health Centre have been shut down following the strike by the nurses.



Over 100 pregnant women including patients were left stranded at Suntreso government hospital Tuesday, when they visited the facility for medical care.



The patients expressing their worry appealed to the government to intervene and ensure the nurses return work.



“The doctors told us to come today when we visited the facility last week but we are here today and they told us to go home. We have been left stranded and we don’t know what to do. The situation is so pathetic and disheartening,” a patient narrated.

Another said: “We don’t have enough money to visit private hospitals which means the nurses’ strike will affect the majority of Ghanaians, especially those who don’t have enough money to visit private health facilities.”



Madam Akua Mensah who was left stranded at the Suntreso government hospital lamented: “My daughter gave birth last week and the doctors told us to come today for the circumcision but we have been told to go home because the nurses are on strike.”



“Seriously I couldn’t control my tears when they told us to go home because of the nurses’ strike. We don’t know what to do and if we didn’t do the circumcision today, it will affect the child. The government should listen to the nurses’ grievances else the majority will die within a week due to the strike,” she said.



The stranded patients are, therefore, calling on the government to grant the nurses their requests, so they return to work to save them from going through stress.

