CHASS calls on govt to resolve furniture and bed issues as 1st yr SHS students report

Alhaji Yakubu Abubakar is the president of CHASS

The Conference of Heads of Assisted Senior High Schools (CHASS) wants government to ensure adequate desks and beds are provided to the various Senior High Schools as first-year students start reporting.

The group’s president Alhaji Yakubu Abubakar hinted, most schools with furniture gaps would be overwhelmed if government fails to intervene.



“We have given management the furniture situation at the various school. We are hoping that they respond quickly to prevent any shortage. Most of us have gotten new classroom blocks and dormitories but accompanying desks and beds are yet to be provided”, Alhaji Abubakar noted.



The Ghana Education Service (GES) last week rescheduled the reopening of schools for first-year students to March 18 from the initial March 10, 2021 date to enable school Management to prepare to receive the students.



CHASS is urging buffer stock to supply adequate food to the various schools.

“We have received some quantities of food from buffer stock but with the form ones reporting to school, the food won’t last beyond two weeks. So we plead with buffer stock to provide us with food items we require to run smoothly”.



Parents and guardians were busily escorting their wards to campus to begin a three-year education journey when reporters from 3news visited the T. I. Ahmadiyya senior high in Kumasi on the first day of reporting.



School authorities say adequate measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of students in their period of stay.



Parents have been advised not to rush in bringing their wards on the first day as the reporting date has been extended to three days, ending on Saturday, March 20.