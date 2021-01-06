CID requests Pan African TV video footage on Inusah Fuseini's parallel gov't comment

MP for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini

The Criminal Investigative Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has written to Pan African TV to request for video footage connected to one of its recent investigations involving the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini.

The legislator reportedly passed some comments in an interview on the TV station's ‘Alhaji Alhaji’ show suggesting that the presidential candidate of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr John Dramani Mahama, “declares himself president and forms a parallel government”.



The letter signed by the CID's Director of Operations, DCOP Joseph Gyamera Oklu on 4 January 2021 stated that “It would highly be appreciated if you could release the video recording of the programme aired on your network to assist in our investigation“.



The CID had earlier invited Alhaji Inusah Fuseini, for questioning over those comments.



The CID formally wrote to the Speaker of Parliament, Professor Mike Aaron Oquaye, requesting the legislator's presence on Thursday, 24 December 2020 to assist with investigations.

A letter signed by the Director-General of the CID, COP I. K. Yeboah, read: “The CID is investigating a case in which the MP for Tamale Central, Hon. Alhaji Inusah Fuseini, on [a] Pan-African TV show, made some comments that: ‘I have said and I’ve advocated that the National Democratic Congress flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, and former president of the Republic of Ghana, declare himself president and form a parallel government’”.



“It would be appreciated if you could release the aforementioned MP to report to the Director of Operations/CID at the CID Headquarters, Second floor, Room 2 on Thursday, 24 December 2020 at 1000hours to assist with investigations”.



Parliament hence sent the invitation from the CID to Mr Fuseini in writing.



