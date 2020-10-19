CID to investigate five disqualified aspirants

Two of the disqualified aspirants; Marricke Kofi Gane and Akwasi Addae Odike

The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission Jean Mensa has announced that all presidential aspirants who forged signatures and submitted fake documents in the filing process will be investigated by the CID of the Ghana Police Service.

According to the EC, most of the aspirants in their nomination forms forged signatures of some persons who allegedly endorsed them.



The five disqualified aspirants were independent candidates, Kofi Koranteng and Marricke Kofi Gane; UPP’s Akwasi Addae Odike, PAP’s Kwasi Busumbru and UFP’s Nana Agyenim Boateng.



Speaking to journalists October 19, 2020, the EC boss noted that some of the cases had already been forwarded to the CID to establish truth before the EC proceed to disqualify them.



Meanwhile, the EC chairperson also announced that filing fee for aspirants who have been disqualified will be refunded.



Twelve (12) candidates in all, including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, John Dramani Mahama and Akua Donkor have been cleared to contest in the upcoming polls.

Below is the list of qualified aspirants;



1. Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker – Independent candidate



2. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo – NPP



3. Christian Kwabena Andrews – GUM



4. Brigitte Akosua Dzogbenuku – PPP

5. John Dramani Mahama – NDC



6. Akua Donkor – GFP



7. Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings – NDP



8. Hassan Ayariga – APC



9. Ivor Kobina Greenstreet – CPP

10. Henry Herbert Lartey – GCPP



11. Percival Kofi Akpaloo – LPG



12. David Asibi Ayindenaba Apasera – PNC