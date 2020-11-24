CNS educates new SHS graduates on how to vote

Executive Director for CNS, Nana Kofi Fredua

Crusaders for National Salvation (CNS) has sensitized graduates of the free Senior High School (SHS) policy on how to vote ahead of the December 7 national elections.

The group urged the graduates who would be going to the polls for the first time to adhere to the education provided to them so their ballot papers do not stand the risk of being rejected when counted.



Speaking at the launch at Asikam in the Abuakwa South Constituency last Sunday, the Executive Director for CNS, Nana Kofi Fredua advised the fresh graduates who were beneficiaries of the free SHS policy from the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led administration to vote the New Patriotic Party (NPP) when they get to the polls.



The Executive Director opined “if it had not been the NPP and the free SHS policy, a lot of you would have remained Junior High School (JHS) leavers if the NDC was to be in power”.

He, therefore, called on the graduates to vote massively for the NPP to continue the free SHS policy else he added “should John Mahama and the NDC win power, they will terminate the policy and that will cut the dreams of their brothers and sisters who are yet to benefit from the policy short”.



On his part, the Chief of Akyem Asikam, Osabarima Owusu Asante also underscored the need for the graduates to vote en masse for the NPP to advance the free SHS policy. He urged the graduates to advise their colleagues who could not attend the sensitization to make NPP their choice when time is due for the voting.



The chief thanked the group for giving him the honour to extend an invitation to him to attend the programme. Other executive members of the group include Collins Broni, Julius Okyere, Seth Antwi, Ebenezer Abrokwa and Eric Quansah.