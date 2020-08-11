General News

CODEO calls for swift prosecution of perpetrators of violence at voters registration centres

The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) has called on the police to investigate and prosecute persons who perpetrated violence during the just-ended voters registration exercise.

CODEO wants the Inspector General of Police (IGP), James Oppong Boanuh, to publish findings of its investigations to bolster confidence in the security agencies and to serve as a deterrent to others ahead of the December general elections.



“CODEO calls on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Ghana Police Service working with the Attorney General (AG) to act expeditiously to complete all investigations including the violent incidents in Banda which resulted in the death of one young man, as well as the incident in Awutu Senya East in the Central Region and in Dormaa West in the Bono region. Persons found culpable in various criminal breaches of the law should be prosecuted and sanctioned in accordance with the laws of Ghana.



“CODEO urges the Police administration to share updates of these investigations with the Ghanaian public to foster confidence in the security agencies and to also serve as a deterrent against future incidents of this nature. Failure to enforce the rule of law will erode confidence in the security agencies and the rule of law,” the Coalition said.



In Banda, a young teacher, Silas Wulo Chamey, was stabbed to death at a registration centre at Banda in the Bono Region.



Reports suggest that he was stabbed at the registration centre following an altercation between some New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters.

One vehicle and motorbike were burnt amidst gunshots with two others injured. There have been three arrests.



MP for Awutu Senya East, Mavis Hawa Koomson, fired gunshots at a registration centre at Kasoa. The incident brought the registration to a halt.



Mrs Koomson insists said she fired the weapon in self-defence and has received backing her party, the New Patriotic Party.



There have been calls for her to resign or be sacked as Minister for Special Development Initiatives.

