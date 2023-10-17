COP Alex Mensah hails IGP Dampare over changes at police headquarters

COP George Alex Mensah (Retired) and Dr George Akuffo Dampare

Retired Police Commissioner Alex Mensa who is embroiled in the leaked plot to remove the Inspector General of Police has praised his former boss Dr George Akuffo Dampare for transforming the outlook of the police headquarters.

“When you go to the police headquarters you see that thing he has done there, that’s good. That’s a good thing but he shouldn’t leave it there. He should do more, he should do some at Tesano, he should do it at all police stations across the country, he told Evans Mensah on PM express on Joy News.



The controversial retired officer who was reluctant to answer the question when put to him by the host also noted there are many positive things he could say about his former boss.



The ex COP was heard in a recording among some police officers and a politician plotting the removal of the IGP over claims he’s is too firm.



The Parliamentary Committee which proves the matter has ended its sittings and is set to put its report on the matter together for presentation to the Speaker of Parliament.



Meanwhile civil society groups in the country have met the Speaker over what they say is the worrying posture of the committee chair Atta Akyea.

