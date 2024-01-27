COP Alex Mensah loses parliamentary bid

COP Alex Mensah is reported to have lost his bid

Unconfirmed news coming in shows that COP George Alex Mensah has lost his bid to represent the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bekwai constituency of the Ashanti Region.

Reports from TV3 say that the former senior police official has lost his bid.



Actual results are yet to come in but it is worth mentioning that the sitting Member of Parliament and First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu, was supporting the bid of the former police official.

GhanaWeb will update this story as and when the official results come in.



AE