CPP, Hassan Ayariga and others just there to increase rejected ballots – Ben Ephson

Election Pollster, Ben Ephson

Pollster and Managing Editor of the Daily Dispatch Newspaper, Mr. Ben Ephson, says among the 12 candidates qualified to contest the 2020 election, only the NDC and the NPP are there to make an impact.

According to him, the other ten qualified candidates are there to increase the number of rejected ballots.



“Apart from the NDC and the NPP candidates, the remaining have no significance in terms of affecting the outcome of the elections. The only thing that may happen is that because they are many, there may be a higher incidence of rejected ballot. I don’t think that the remaining 10 will get 4% of the total votes cast,” Mr. Ben Epson told GBC radio in an interview monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



He argued that in 2012, there were 8 parties contesting the elections, apart from NDC and NPP the remaining 6 got 1.6 %.



“In 2016 there were 7, and the remaining 5 got 1.8 %, therefore, there is no sign of the CPP Akua Donkor Hassan Ayariga and the rest are going to make any significant change”, he observed.



Mr. Ben Epson jabbed the remaining 10 candidates in the 2020 elections saying they decided to contest just to enrich their CVs and nothing else.



On reasons for disqualifying 5 candidates, Mr. Ephson described the EC’s decision as “fair”.

Meanwhile, Mr. Agyenim Boateng has threatened to sue the Electoral Commission saying he wasn’t treated fairly.



The Electoral Commission (EC) in a press briefing yesterday disqualified five (5) persons from taking part in the 2020 Presidential elections after failing to meet the outlined requirements. Among them are; Akwasi Addai Odike of the UPP, Independent aspirant Marrick Kofi Gane, Kwesi Busumuru of the Popular Action Party, Kofi Koranteng and Agyenim Boateng.



Meanwhile, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the NPP, John Dramani Mahama of NDC, Akua Donkor, Bridgette Dzobegnuku, Christian Kwabena Andrew, Alfred Walker, Nana Konadu Agyeman, Hassan Ayariga, Ivor Greenstreet and Henry Lartey have all been cleared to contest.



According to the EC, after going through the document of Nana Agyenim Boateng, three persons denied endorsing his candidature.



In all, 17 filed their nominations out of which three of the aspirants were independent candidates whiles fourteen being individuals belonging to political parties.