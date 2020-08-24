Politics

CPP being used for selfish financial gains – CPP elder

Former Eastern Regional Chairman and a Parliamentary Candidate, Opare Addo

A member of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP) Council of Elders in the Eastern region has accused some elements in the Nkrumahist party of using the party for selfish financial gains.

Mr Opare Addo, a former Eastern Regional Chairman and a Parliamentary Candidate believes the situation has made CPP politically porous allowing the two major political parties; National Democratic Congress and New Patriotic Party to infiltrate their ranks.



“We have these two big political parties. We have the NDC and we have the NPP and looking at things they always infiltrate the camp of CPP. I could see this is CPP Congress but I will not be surprised there are NDC and NPP members around.”



“So, being the Chairman of the Congress. I forewarned them that we don’t vote for the highest bidder or friends but we vote for people who are competent to be able to revive the CPP,” Mr. Opare Addo revealed in an interview with Starr News Saturday during the Party’s National Delegates Conference in Koforidua.



He added “I think that has been the main problem of CPP. What pains my heart is that when people go and get whatever they get from NDC and NPP, they don’t bring it to help the party to grow the party. If we are not sound economically and decide to give some money, NPP decides to give some money then I think they should use it to grow the party but they pocket it”



Mr.Opare Addo stated that division that mostly wrecks the party’s frontline is as a result of division over sources of funding.



The Convention People’s Party on Saturday elected Mr. Ivor Greenstreet as its presidential candidate for the 2020 general elections.

He defeated two other contestants Bright Oblitey Akwetey and Divine Ayivor, for the flagbearer slot.







Below is the list of all the elected national executives;



Flagbearer Ivor Kobina Greenstreet- 1364 Bright Akwetey- 597 Divine Ayivor- 171



NATIONAL EXECUTIVES



National Chairman

Hajia Hamdatu -682 Nana Bright Oduro -362 Kwaku Ankrah Quansah-164 Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Kumakuma – 915



National Vice Chairman



Onsy Kwame Nkrumah -1,013 Emmanuel Ogbojor – 720 John Benjamin Davids-377



General Secretary



Nana Yaa Akyimpim Jantuah -1389 James Kabila Kwabena Bomfeh – 752



National Woman Organiser

Aisha Sulley Futa -1286 Rose Austin Tenadu -854



National Organiser



Rashid Alao -665 Moses Yirimbo Ambing -1485



National Youth Organiser



Osei Kofi Aquah -1394 Solomon Duncan -731



Treasurer

Emmanuel Opare Oduro -1488 Edwina Okuadjo Ayorkor – 628





