CPP calls for creation of an independent media centre for poll results collation

Chairperson and leader of the Convention People’s Party, Nana Akosua Frimpomaa-Sarpong

Chairperson and leader of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) Nana Akosua Frimpomaa-Sarpong is proposing the establishment of an independent media coalition to provide results from polling centers on election day to clear out the confusion with figures as witnessed during the 2020 elections.

She told TV3 on the sidelines of a three-day high-level post-election stakeholders review workshop on the 2020 elections of Ghana, Tuesday, April 27 that the collation center if formed would offer, in her opinion, credible results from the polling stations.



She is also concerned about the fact that all other parties aside the two leading parties, the NPP and NDC are crowded out of media coverage before, during and after the polls.



“It is absolutely necessary because looking at the concerns that we have clearly depending on the EC for the data is a problem. We don’t know what is going to happen next time.

“We live in a country that there are a lot of polling stations, over 38,000 stations and then the numbers come in and it keeps changing and you just don’t know what is right and what is wrong,” she said.



Nana Akosua Frimpomaa-Sarpong is also worried that more than 3 months after a hugely controversial and disputed election, which saw pockets of violence and loss of lives, nothing concrete has been heard about dealing with perpetrators of the crimes.



She blames the mode of appointment of the leadership of the police, for what she says leaves them at the whims and caprices of the government of the day.