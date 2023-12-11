CPP condemns recent NEC meeting, reaffirms Nana Sarpong Kumankuma as leader

The Convention Peoples Party (CPP) has condemned the decision made by the National Executive Council (NEC) of the party which led to the resignation of several of its national executives.

Speaking at a press conference at the party’s head office, on Monday, December 11, 2023, the Greater Accra Regional Secretary of the party, Koo Mensah Frimpong, said that the NEC meeting was unconstitutional and, therefore, all the decisions that were taken there cannot stand.



He added that even though some of the national executives of the party resigned at the said meeting, the Chairman of the party, Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Sarpong Kumankuma, did not resign and is still the leader of the CPP.



“The recent NEC meeting held on Tuesday, December 5th, purported to make decisions that blatantly disregarded the very principles and guidelines enshrined within the CPP constitution. Let me be unequivocally clear: that meeting was illegal from its inception, lacking the proper organization and the fundamental respect for our party's founding document – which is our constitution.



“During this meeting, let the record show that certain individuals voluntarily resigned from their positions. Comrade Moses Yirimambo, Comrade Osei Kofi Acquah, Comrade Aisha Sulley Futa, Comrade Emmanuel Opare Addo, and Comrade Nana Yaa Jantuah decided to step down. However, crucially, it must be emphasized that neither the National Chairman and Leader, Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Sarpong Kumankuma, nor her three deputies resigned,” he said.



He added, “I reiterate, Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Sarpong Kumankuma remains the Chair and Leader of the CPP. Her firm stance against resigning was explicitly stated during the NEC meeting and meticulously recorded in the meeting's minutes. Therefore, any claims suggesting her removal are baseless and hold no legitimacy within our party's framework”.



The General Secretary of the CPP, Nana Yaa Jantuah, and other national executives of the party resigned from their positions following a petition presented at the National Executive Council (NEC) of the party, calling for all the national executives of the Nkrumahist party to either voluntarily resign or be removed for being incompetent.

A statement from the party, which was dated December 5, 2023, indicated that it had dissolved the entire national leadership of the party and formed an interim council to govern the affairs of the party.



