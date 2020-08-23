CPP elects Ivor Greenstreet as flagbearer

Click for Market Deals →
Ivor Kobina Greenstreet has been elected as the flagbearer for the opposition Convention People’s Party (CPP) ahead of the general elections in December.
At the party’s national delegates congress held in the Eastern Region on Saturday, August 22, Greenstreet won 213 of the total valid votes cast against Bright Akwetey and Divine Ayivor who polled 27 and 14 of the total valid votes cast respectively.
Ivor Kobina Greenstreet’s victory means this is the second time back to back that he has gotten the nod to lead Kwame Nkrumah’s party.
As a first-time contender in 2016, Greenstreet won 25,552 votes at the presidential election, representing 0.24% of the total valid votes cast.
On Saturday, the CPP also elected a new national executive which will take up the mantle of the party’s leadership.
Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Kumakuma, who was the 2012 running-mate of the then CPP flagbearer Dr Abu Sakara Foster, was elected National Chairperson.
Nana Yaa Akyimpim Jantuah, former Public Affairs Director of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC), was elected General Secretary with 187 votes against acting General Secretary James Kwabena Bomfeh popularly known as Kabila who polled 67 votes.
Emmanuel Ogbojor won 125 votes to become Vice Chairman of the party against Onsy Kwame Nkrumah, self-acclaimed son of CPP’s founder Kwame Nkrumah who polled 84 votes.
Find below the final results from the CPP National Delegates Congress:
Presidential
Bright Akwetey -27
Dr.Prof.Divine Ayivor -14
Ivor Kobina Greenstreet -213
National Executives
National Chairman
Hajia Hamdatu -73
Nana Bright Oduro -68
Kwaku Ankrah Quansah-9
Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Kumakuma-100
Rejected -5
National Vice Chairman
Onzy Kwame Nkrumah -84
Emmanuel Ogbojor -125
John Benjamin Davids-39
Rejected -7
General Secretary
Nana Yaa Akyimpim Jantuah -187
James Kabila Kwabena Bomfeh -67
Rejected -1
National Woman Org.
Hajia Aisha Sulley -129
Rose Austin Tenadu -122
Rejected -4
National Organizer
Moses Ambing Yirimbo -179
Rashid Alao -76
National Youth Organizer
Osei Kofi Aquah -168
Solomon Duncan -80
Rejected -6
Treasure
Emmanuel Opare Oduro -169
Edwina Okuadjo Ayorkor -79
Rejected -7
