Politics

CPP elects flagbearer, national executives Saturday

File photo of the CPP emblem

The Convention People’s Party (CPP) has set Saturday, August 22, 2020, to elect a flagbearer and national executives for the December 7 general elections.

Acting National Youth Organiser of the party, Nabila Alhasan Basire, has said the two elections, which should have been organised separately, have been combined due to the limited time available.



“All is set for the Convention People’s Party National Delegates Conference. This is the first time the party will be holding a joint congress to elect the Flagbearer as well as national officers. This is because of the time we have found ourselves in because we are left with a short period for the elections,” Nabila Alhassan was quoted by a Citi FM report.



The election processes are expected to start at 7:00 am and end at 1:00 pm.



The party’s 2016 presidential candidate Ivor Kobina Greenstreet, a private legal practitioner, Bright Akwetey and a pastor with the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Dr Divine Ayivor are the three candidates for the flagbearer slot.

The CPP had set August 15, 2020, to elect both national and presidential candidate but had to reschedule to August 22 due to the celebration of the Homowo festival in some parts of Accra.



Some members of the party earlier this year secured a court injunction against the congress which was planned for March 2020.



The plaintiffs in their statement of claim prayed the court for an order declaring the 2019 Regional elections of the party conducted and championed by Hajia Hamdatu Haruna and James Kobina Bomfeh, legally and constitutionally flawed.

