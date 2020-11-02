CPP government to ‘uproot’ corruption

Ivor Kobina Greenstreet, CPP Presidential Candidate

The Convention People’s Party (CPP) government, will reduce drastically the size of government and use the resources available to provide the basic development for the people and displace corruption.

Mr Ivor Kobina Greenstreet, CPP Presidential Candidate said: “We pledge to rebuild our public institutions that are vital to our democracy, restoring our law enforcement agencies, and taking forward the fight against nepotism, cronyism and corruption”.



He said, “today in our country with such well-endowed natural resources, and despite years of adopting neo-liberal International Monetary Fund/World Bank policies, we still have a deteriorating and struggling economy, corruption and mass unemployment, particularly among young people.



“Under the Fourth Republic, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) duopoly have both been unfaithful to their campaign promises, it is time to knock them out of government”.



Mr Greenstreet in a prelude to the CPP Election 2020 Manifesto which is on the theme: “Rebuilding Ghana by Restoring Trust in Government,” said Election 2020 offered Ghanaians the opportunity to reflect on the deep-seated problems “we face as a nation”.



He said the CPP is happy to proffer alternative Nkrumaist solutions to the NPP/NDC failed governance system.

The CPP Presidential Candidate quoted Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, first President of Ghana and Founder of the CPP as: “Our aim is to establish in Ghana a strong society, in which no one will have any anxiety about the basic means of life, about work, food and shelter, where poverty and illiteracy no longer exist.



“Disease is brought under control; and where our educational facilities provide all the children of Ghana with the best possible opportunities for the development of their potentialities”.



Mr Greenstreet explained that what President Nkrumah stated in 1964 in the “CPP’s Seven-Year Development Plan,” is as relevant today although it was 56 years ago. It is consistent with the CPP’s ideology and belief that the Ghanaian should be at the Centre of all our socio-economic developmental efforts”.



He said the CPP government will restore hope and dignity to the people by improving public services; “It shall also restructure and or establish some key strategic State-Owned Enterprises”.



He said the CPP government would rebuild Ghana that “our Great Leader, Dr Nkrumah founded by reforming government and the way it works effectively, reduce bureaucracy and build the necessary capacity for Ghana’s Civil and Public services.

“The CPP will work with the Trade Unions, and businesses to invest in the cutting-edge structures and engineer macroeconomic changes that will benefit indigenous Ghanaian businesses and industries”.



Mr Greenstreet said the 2020 Elections are an opportunity for Ghanaians to decisively eject the NDC/NPP duopoly for failing abysmally in government.



“It is also about what sort of Ghana we want– one where a few privileged people connected to the compromised political elite continue to enrich themselves or a new Ghana under a CPP government with a new paradigm that works for the benefit of all and supports our working people?



“Under my leadership, I pledge that the CPP will build a nation for all and not for only the privileged few. A nation, where all of us, regardless of our ethnicity, religion or class, coexist in harmony while enjoying peace and security in our homes and on our roads”.



Mr Greenstreet explained that: “As Nkrumahists and Proud Socialists, the CPP’s 2020 manifesto also premised on the idea of building a nation that is governed for equal opportunity and shared prosperity for all its citizens.

“This manifesto, based on the principles of unity, peace, equality, democracy, freedom, and social justice, is the surest way to transform our society and realize a brighter future for our people”



Mr Greenstreet, therefore, called on the electorates to vote massively for CPP Presidential Candidate who is number four on the ballot paper and CPP Parliamentary Candidates across the country.



“Your vote for CPP is not a waste rather it is a vote for liberation, freedom from antagonistic political regimes, a vote for the future of our children and a vote to end corruption. On the contrary, a vote for NPP or NDC is a waste of vote and endorsement of nepotism, corruption, and looting of national resources”.