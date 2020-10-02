CPP is the only party that can save Ghana - Benjamin Nsiah

Convention People’s Party

Deputy National Communications Director for the Convention People’s Party [CPP], Benjamin Nsiah, has said “Ghana needs the CPP desperately. Our country needs a progressive government to transform the nation”.

He called for party unity ahead of election 2020 battle for dynamic change in the political landscape of the country.



“CPP must reach out to the people. Ghanaians are tired of duo-politics of the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress”.

“The two parties under the fourth republic’s only achievement is based on comparing who is more corrupt, who is competent and who is not, who copied a manifesto and who are the originators of the ideas,” Benjamin Nsiah told Kwaku Owusu Adjei on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra-base Kingdom FM 107.7



He also stressed that the CPP was the best party to govern the nation after Ghanaians had tested the NPP and NDC.