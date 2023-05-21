CPP open to all youth in Ghana - Nana Akosua Sarpong Kumankumah

Chairperson of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Nana Akosua Sarpong Kumankumah

The Chairperson of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP), Nana Akosua Sarpong Kumankumah, has said her party is focused on building a strong electoral base which is why they are not taking part in the Kumawu by-election.

The chairperson of the party, in an interview with GhanaWeb, indicated that the Convention People’s Party is focused on building a strong electoral base and as a result, they have opened their doors to everyone, especially the youth.



“As long as there is going to be a by-election, I'm sure that the parties that are ready will join. The reason why we have decided not to be part of it at it this point is because we do not want to have the same thing that happened in the past. Currently, CPP is building its base, CPP has opened its doors for the youth of this nation, the youth that are exhausted and tired. So in the process as we are building our base and also trying to roll out the flagbearership, we are not ready to put all our energy into kumawu right now, simply because we haven't really been on the ground to have the people there.



The Chairperson, Nana Akosua Sarpong Kumankumah, added that that Convention People’s Party (CPP) is working to garner votes to rescue Ghanaian youth who are tired.



“We do not want to hear about zeros again in Ghana because the youth in this country are tired” she added.





