CPP to give youth more opportunities to serve – National Chair

National Chair of the Convention People Party (CPP), Nana Akosua Frimpomaa-Sarpong

The National Chair of the Convention People Party (CPP), Nana Akosua Frimpomaa-Sarpong has revealed that the party intends to expand to give more youth the opportunity to serve in various capacities.

She explained in an interview with Natalie Fort on the ‘Women’s Take’ on 3FM 92.7Mhz that the party has been unattractive to the youth owing to the overthrow of Ghana’s first president and founder of the CPP, Dr Kwame Nkrumah.



She said, after the overthrow of the party in 1966, the CPP was banned from all political parties. The name CPP, she added, could not even be used until the middle of the 1990s.



Madam Frimpomaa-Sarpong said as result of this, the party became unknown and unattractive to the youth until recently.



However, she said, at the moment several measures and deliberate policies are being introduced internally to endear the party to the youth.



“We were overthrown and then banned for 10 years and then even after the ban had been lifted the name CPP couldn’t be used for a while until the mid 90s.

“The people that were passionate and still held on to the CPP ideologies which are the ideologies of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah were people that were older.



“So the younger generation has gotten to know parties like the PNDC and then from that era to the NDC and then to the NPP era.



“So a chunk part of them when they hear or listen to CPP they feel it is an old party.



At the moment, our vision is to expand the CPP to take the younger generation of Ghana to the next level and make the youth confident to live to their fullest potential. For me I believe everyone of us has something to contribute”, she said.