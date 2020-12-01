CPP to stop rice importation

File Photo: Convention Peoples Party

The government of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP) will place a moratorium on the importation of rice into the country when elected into office on December 7.

Mr Ivor Kobina Greenstreet, the Presidential Candidate of the party, who announced this, said CPP government would work to increase rice production and protect the local rice farmers.



Addressing party supporters as part of his campaign tour of the New Edubiase constituency, he said CPP government when voted into office would also resource the Forestry Commission to adequately protect the country’s forest resources.



He said both the NPP and NDC governments had failed Ghanaians and it was time the electorates changed and gave the CPP a chance to transform the country’s fortunes.

Nana Yaa Jantua, General Secretary of CPP, advised Ghanaians to examine their present circumstances before they decided to cast their votes on Election Day.



She said the CPP government would strengthen the free secondary education and extend it to the tertiary level.