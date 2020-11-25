CPP will protect local industries to create jobs – Greenstreet

Flagbearer of the CPP, Ivor Greenstreet

The presidential candidate of the Conventions People’s Party (CPP), Ivor Greenstreet has promised to protect the country’s local industries if the party wins the 7 December general elections.

The CPP’s presidential candidate was speaking at Suame in the Ashanti Region as part of his two-day tour of the region.



Elaborating on the CPP’s Manifesto titled “Rebuilding Ghana by restoring trust in government”, Mr Greenstreet noted that if the party wins the December polls, it will ensure that both formal and informal sector workers enjoy a pension scheme to enable them to cater for themselves during old age.



He explained: “There will be no such thing as the informal sector, there will only be one thing that is formal sector. That means all will be entitled to pension. All of those who work and are entitled to health care will get it because as at now more than 50 per cent of Ghanaians are not on the master voters ID. 90 per cent of those in the informal sector do not also have access to national health insurance and, therefore, the vast number of those in the informal sector, when they grow old, they have no access to pension. We’ll solve that problem.”



The CPP presidential candidate also bemoaned the state of security in the Ashanti Region and urged the people to vote for the party on 7 December to enable it to improve on the country’s security.

He also urged the people to vote against the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) to curb the rate of unemployment among the youth.



The CPP presidential candidate emphasised that the party will assist local businesses and created new ones to ensure that more jobs are created for the youth.



“We shall resuscitate the factories. Every year, we spend millions upon millions importing jute sacks to export our cocoa. There are series of factories that have been abandoned and series of new factories that can be created,” he said.



He added: “More tax relief for the Ghanaian businessmen, more tax relief for multinational companies. We'll protect our local industry, give them long-term tax relief to enable them to employ the people of Ghana.”