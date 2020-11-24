Election 2020: CPP’s Ivor Greenstreet turns campaign grounds to 'classroom'

In what appears to be a serious campaign season ahead of the December 7 polls, some parties still manage to pull together some humour for their supporters and by extension, all Ghanaians.

The Convention People’s Party and Ivor Kobina Greenstreet have been the main centre of attraction and subject of social media conversations these past few weeks.



And the reason isn’t far-fetched.



Ivor Kobina Greenstreet, flagbearer of the party seems to be on a mission to give the two largest parties in the country – ruling New Patriotic party and opposition National Democratic Congress – a shocking defeat.



Thus, their campaign slogan this year is “Electric Shock” but the party which was once led by Dr. Kwame Nkrumah seems to be having a rather peculiar way of communicating their intentions to Ghanaians.



After witnessing a number of campaign details of the CPP, several Ghanaians who gave feedback on social media have said the party has already lost touch with the existing taste of Ghanaians.

However, the latest CPP campaign tour to hit the Eastern Region did not prove Ghanaians wrong as the flagbearer, together with his team, appeared to have turned the campaign grounds into a teaching ground.



While holding a cane, and assuming the posture of a teacher, Mr Greenstreet instructed his party faithful; “please say after me E. L. E. C. T. R. I. C S. H. O. C. K.”



With vibrance and enthusiasm he repetitively exclaimed “Electric Shock” for over five times while his supporters followed suit.



That did not end it, he repeated chanted “This year NDC, NPP away…”



Ivor Greentreet and the Nkrumahist party will on December 7, occupy the number 4 position on the ballot paper.

Below is Ivor Kobina Greenstreet's video and some social media reactions;









How to spell Electric Shock ???? pic.twitter.com/53XCorBsEB — Francis Abban (@francis_abban) November 24, 2020

As CPP start with electric shock Yi de3 we all for dey gee!!???????? — Boakye ???????????? (@nanasarpong___) November 24, 2020

Can the CPP give NPP and NDC a real electric shock — Ameyaw Debrah (@ameyaw112) November 24, 2020

???? Politics can sometimes make you laugh.



This campaign itself needs an electric shock. pic.twitter.com/oxni4c0K9j — Freddie ???????????????? (@Frezzy) November 24, 2020

What of CPP's electric shock? ???????????????????????? https://t.co/oUckE3IpwB — J. Yaw Frimpong (@jyfrimpong) November 24, 2020

Greenstreet and his people would definitely get some electric shock???? Ey https://t.co/jlYqUWxDnu — Z???? (@Maame_Awuah) November 24, 2020

Ghana dey beeee Keke ???????????? Electric shock ampa, 7 December on my mind, I will shock somebody https://t.co/LZyLgJzuvc — Amissah (@theamissah) November 24, 2020

From "?y? green oo" to "Electric Shock" CPP is really wilding. https://t.co/l3ywVRh3xk — Justice Okai-Allotey (@Owula_Kpakpo) November 24, 2020

"Electric Shock Now" or "Electric Shock in the shortest possible time"?



The second coming of Kwame Nkrumah#electricshock — Fiifi Abaidoo (@afroactuary) November 24, 2020