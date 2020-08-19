Politics

CPP will revive defunct state companies - Aspiring Flagbearer

Aspiring CPP Flagbearer, Bright Akwetey

Mr. Bright Akwetey, a leading member of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) has said, a CPP government will revamp defunct state factories and corporations under his leadership.

If voted to political power in the December 7 Presidential and Parliamentary elections, he said the Ghana Airways, State Fishing Corporation and the Black Star Line would all be revived, to facilitate rapid socio-economic growth and development, and create decent jobs.



Speaking an in interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, Mr. Akwetey who is contesting for the CPP’s flagbearer slot to lead the party in the Election 2020 regretted successive governments had failed the nation, which Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana’s first President laboured to lay a solid foundation for economic emancipation.



He had earlier met and interacted with delegates and supporters of the CPP to canvass for votes in the party’s forthcoming congress that would elect a presidential candidate to lead the party in Election 2020.

Mr Akwetey, a renowned legal practitioner, said huge investments into the defunct state farms would facilitate job creation, promote and guarantee national food security and sovereignty.



He said it was unfortunate that successive governments had changed all the legacy of Dr. Nkrumah, saying reviving the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences, would promote the pursuit, advancement and dissemination of knowledge in all branches of the sciences and humanities.



Mr. Akwetey indicated that Ghana had the capability to manage her own affairs, to spur rapid socio-economic development, but bad leadership remained the bane of accelerated national development and advised Ghanaians to give the CPP the mandate in Election 2020 to govern the nation.

